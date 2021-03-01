In the News 2 Virtual Kitchen: Cooking Seafood Risotto with Bonefish Grill

Ingredients:
o 1 TBSP Olive Oil
o 1/2 LB Shrimp, 41-50 ct.
o 1 tsp Kosher Salt
o 1/2 tsp Black Pepper, Freshly Cracked
o 1/2 tsp Old Bay
o 1/2 Cup Tomatoes, ½” Dice
o 1/2 Cup Asparagus, Cut into 2” pieces
o 1/4 Cup Red Onion, ½” Dice
o 1 TBSP Garlic, Minced
o 1/4 Cup White Wine
o 1 TBSP Parsley, Chopped
o 1 fl oz Pesto (Optional)
o 1 TBSP Parmesan Cheese
o 1 TBSP Basil, Sliced
Directions
1. Heat a large sauté pan over medium high heat, add Olive Oil.
2. Pat the shrimp dry with a clean paper towel.
3. Season the shrimp with salt, pepper and old bay.
4. Add the shrimp to your hot pan and sauté for 1 minute.
5. Add the tomato, red onion, and asparagus, sauté for 1 minute.
6. Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds ensuring not to brown.
7. Deglaze the pan with white wine and cook for 2 minutes.
8. Add Parsley to the sauté pan, toss well and remove the pan from heat.
9. Pour the ingredients over rice, risotto or your favorite side.
10. Drizzle pesto around dish if desired. Garnish with parmesan and basil