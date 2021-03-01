In the News 2 Virtual Kitchen: Cooking Seafood Risotto with Bonefish Grill

It's a seafood feast for your tastebuds!

Ingredients:

o 1 TBSP Olive Oil

o 1/2 LB Shrimp, 41-50 ct.

o 1 tsp Kosher Salt

o 1/2 tsp Black Pepper, Freshly Cracked

o 1/2 tsp Old Bay

o 1/2 Cup Tomatoes, ½” Dice

o 1/2 Cup Asparagus, Cut into 2” pieces

o 1/4 Cup Red Onion, ½” Dice

o 1 TBSP Garlic, Minced

o 1/4 Cup White Wine

o 1 TBSP Parsley, Chopped

o 1 fl oz Pesto (Optional)

o 1 TBSP Parmesan Cheese

o 1 TBSP Basil, Sliced

Directions

1. Heat a large sauté pan over medium high heat, add Olive Oil.

2. Pat the shrimp dry with a clean paper towel.

3. Season the shrimp with salt, pepper and old bay.

4. Add the shrimp to your hot pan and sauté for 1 minute.

5. Add the tomato, red onion, and asparagus, sauté for 1 minute.

6. Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds ensuring not to brown.

7. Deglaze the pan with white wine and cook for 2 minutes.

8. Add Parsley to the sauté pan, toss well and remove the pan from heat.

9. Pour the ingredients over rice, risotto or your favorite side.