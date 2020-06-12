In the News 2 Virtual Kitchen: Cooking up Rigatoni Campagnolo

This Italian meal can easily become your next family favorite!

A hearty meal on a chilly day - those two are a match made in heaven.

We want to bring a little piece of heaven down to your dinner table this morning.

It's a hand-crafted Italian dish, you and your family will love.

Daniel Butner with Carrabba's Italian Grill joined us this morning to wake up our taste buds cooking Rigatoni Campagnolo!

Ingredients

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ pound Italian Sausage

½ cup white wine

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 each Small Red onion, finely chopped

12 each Large garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 can (28 ounces) tomato puree

1 cup Water

1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt

2 teaspoons Freshly ground black pepper

1 each Red bell peppers ½” Julienne

½ cup chopped fresh basil leaves

1 Pound Dried Rigatoni Pasta

1 cup Freshly grated romano cheese

4 oz Sliced Caprino (Goat) Cheese

Chopped fine fresh flat-leaf parley

Method

1. Remove sausage from casing and break into chunks. In a sauté pan heat olive oil, brown sausage until almost cooked, deglaze with white wine. Remove, set aside. In a large stock pot, heat the olive oil. Add red onion and garlic and sauté on medium-high for about 3 minutes, until the onions soften and become translucent. Add tomato puree, water, salt, pepper, and sugar. Bring to a boil, add bell peppers. Lower the heat and simmer uncovered for about 5 minutes.

2. Add cooked sausage and basil. Cook for 5 minutes.

3. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add salt to taste. Add the Rigatoni and stir well to be sure the pasta separated. Cook according to the package directions, stirring occasionally until al dente.

4. Time the sauce so it is done about the same time as the pasta. When the pasta is done, drain it well. Return it to its cooking pot, pour in the Campagnolo sauce, add Romano, and mix well.