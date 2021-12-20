Eric Church stops by local music store

Store manager Shaun Roberts says he purchased more than $50,000 in guitars!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Employees at The Music Barn in Greensboro had no idea what was about to happen to them last Saturday night.

"My buddy at the store calls me while I was in Winston and said you'll ever believe what is happening here," said store manager Shaun Roberts, "He said a couple of Eric Church's guys came in and looked at a bunch of guitars and then left. When they returned they told him that they wanted to lock down the store and let Eric Church come in to shop. So they did and he ended up buying about $56,000 worth of guitars!"

The country music star was very interested in the vintage guitars they had there.

"Some of these guitars had been in the case for decades and we honestly never thought they would sell because they were so expensive," continued Roberts, "In fact, we had to go digging through the storage area to see if we could even find their matching cases."