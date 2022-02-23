Wear your stripes for Rare Disease Day

The zebra has become the official symbol of rare diseases.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — There are about 7,000 rare diseases that affect more than 300 million people globally, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD).

That's why it's so important to show your support for loved ones and friends battling rare and chronic conditions in our communities.

You can get involved by wearing zebra stripes on National Rare Disease Day.

Zebra Symbol

The zebra, native to the African continent, has become the official symbol of rare diseases. The zebra became an icon for the rare disease community after a doctor suggested to medical students, “When you hear hoofbeats, think horses, not zebras." In other words, suspect common illnesses and maladies, not uncommon ones, according to CSL Behring. However, rare disease advocates used that to ask doctors to remember that sometimes the cause is a rare condition.

Wear Striped Clothing

In honor of this mascot, on National Rare Disease Day, Monday, Feb. 28, people wear striped clothing and accessories to show their support for those affected by rare diseases. Wearing stripes can start a conversation to help others learn about the prevalence and challenges of rare conditions.

NORD works with groups worldwide to shine a light and advocate health equity for everyone living with a rare disorder. This globally organized day fights for fairness in social opportunities, therapy, and access to a diagnosis for those with a chronic illness.

Feb. 28 is the Rare Disease Day except during a leap year. Then the day is on Feb. 29 because it too is rare.

Here’s how you can get involved:

Wear all stripes on Feb. 28 and get the conversation started.

Light up for rare - find a landmark to light up. It can be a school, university, bridge, business, or point of interest.

Share your story on the website.

Attend a community event near you!

Attend the free virtual event on Feb. 28. Register here!

You can also donate on the website.





