Here's how you can see the fireflies at Grandfather Mountain

Tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis, and only 200 tickets will be available for each nighttime viewing event.

LINVILLE, North Carolina — For the first time in the park's history, Grandfather Mountain will welcome the public to witness first-hand the miraculous spectacle of its fireflies this summer.

Tickets for the viewing events, known as “Grandfather Glows: Bioluminescent Evenings on Grandfather Mountain,” go on sale May 23, with the viewing nights taking place June 26, 29 and July 1.

“I can count on one hand the times I’ve been left speechless by an event or occurrence in nature, and seeing the synchronous fireflies for the first time on Grandfather Mountain was one of them,” John Caveny, Director of Education and Natural Resources at the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said.

Tickets for Grandfather Glows go on sale Monday, May 23. The cost for adults is $60 and children are $35. For Bridge Club members, adult tickets are $51 and children’s tickets are $29. If Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation cancels an event due to adverse weather or conditions, a rain date will be provided immediately following the event date. The event lasts from 7 to 11 p.m.

