What to do while in town for the NASCAR All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro

Here's a list of things to do in or near North Wilkesboro as you visit for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — While you're in town for the NASCAR All-Star race for the week, here's a list of things to do and places to go during your visit here in North Wilkesboro.

Located right on Main Street in Wilkes County, "Moonshine Capital of America", Copper Barrel is on an award-winning distillery founded on the belief that everyone deserves a taste of genuine American craft spirits.

Tickets are $10 per adult.

The Yadkin River Greenway is a linear pedestrian park and biking trail running along the river from Kerr Scott Dam and Reservoir, through towns of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro to Smoot Park.

Wilkes Playmakers is committed to providing entertainment, promoting cultural awareness, and nurturing inclusion through captivating stage performances, creative educational programs and meaningful community experiences.

The Wilkes Heritage Museum, Inc. was established in 1968 with the intent of restoring the Old Wilkes County Jail to its original 1860 appearance and operating it as an educational center for the community.

General Admission: $7

Children 5 and under admitted free

The Children's Garden of the Senses is a Sensory Garden.

The Garden is dedicated to the famous Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery, and it pays tribute to her writings especially about gardens and landscapes which she describes in a very sensory way.

The mission of the Wilkes Art Gallery is to make diversity, creativity, and critical thinking of the visual arts more accessible to the greater Wilkes County community by providing opportunities to experience visual arts in a dynamic, meaningful and personal way enriching the lives of the participants through experiences that are both educational and therapeutic.

