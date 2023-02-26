Free concerts scheduled in Greensboro during tournament parties

Downtown Greensboro will crank out two free concerts during the upcoming tournament weeks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's reputation as Tourney Town takes a musical turn over the next few weeks.

Downtown Greensboro Inc's President Zack Matheny says they are turning up the volume on fun, literally.

"This is a perfect trifecta," said Matheny, "Three weeks of tournaments in Greensboro. During the men's tournament on March 11th, we are taking you back in time with the 80's tribute band The Breakfast Club. They will pay that afternoon on a rooftop bar. It will be a blast."

Variety is key when you are talking about music. So the city is touching on a few different genres for these concerts.

"Michael Ray will headline our big stage at Hamburger Square during the NCAA games on Saturday, March 18th," continued Matheny, "This guy is huge and to my understanding has already had three number-one country hits."

All of these concerts are free. Here is the breakdown.

DOWNTOWN GREEENSBORO, INC PRESENTS: TOURNAMENT TOWN DOWNTOWN

Saturday, March 11 | 1-5 p.m.

The concert featuring ’80s tribute band The Breakfast Club will occur on Greene Street, in front of One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar in downtown Greensboro. The Breakfast Club® is the longest-running, most-recognized ’80s tribute band in the United States. Admission is free.