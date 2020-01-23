GREENSBORO, N.C. — Figure skaters have taken over Greensboro for the U.S. Figure Skating Championship. The event is back for a third time at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Four 2 Five's Maddie Gardner hit the ice with Maxim Naumov, fresh off of his win in the junior men's category. He says he's proud of the win since he was out of the competition scene last year with an injury.

Naumov is the son of Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, the 1994 Pairs World Champions. He says they're the reason he got into skating.

Naumov will perform again on Sunday, January 26th in a exhibition.