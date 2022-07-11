Life hacks for parents of small kids

Eric Chilton shows us a few time savers when it comes taming the toddlers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents, we all know how difficult the little ones can be and can sometimes get into dangerous situations. Here are some life hacks for you!

Let's start with the doors around your house. Little fingers can get caught in the hinge line of the door and then there's the case of the kids slamming doors. I have never understood why they can't close the door quietly like a normal adult. Anyway, simply take an old pool noodle and cut off a 2-foot section. Then cut a slit down one side. Then carefully wedge it on the top of the door and voila! No more squished fingers or door slamming!

Now, let's talk about those cabinets in the kitchen or bathrooms. Sometimes there are chemicals that we definitely don't want them to get into. So just take a few rubber bands and place them over the two handles then twist it a couple of times and make it really tight. Little hands can't get into them now!

Same idea with the rubber bands but this time we are stopping the kids from being able to lock you out of a room. You put the rubber bands around the door handle and then twist it once so the "X" is holding the door latch in on the edge of the door. Then attach the other loop to the door handle on the other side. Boom. No more locking doors.