An all female film festival goes virtual

Lunafest will feature virtual watch parties and the usual indie films

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The organizers of Lunafest say the mission started nearly 20 years ago when they realized that women were underrepresented in film. So in 2001 they created the first all-women traveling film festival. Since then, they’ve opened opportunities for more than 150 women filmmakers, putting them in the spotlight.

This year they are doing things a little differently.

"We realized that what we normally do can't happen this year with the pandemic but thanks to technology we are streaming the indie films and hosting watch parties all over the world." said Bill Payne, Lunafest organizer.

Payne is a marketer for the Hirsch Wellness organization which helped sponsor the event locally for years.

"Hirsch got involved as a way to raise money for breast cancer research but the film festival became so popular we've never looked back." said Payne.