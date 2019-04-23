GREENSBORO, N.C. — Theaters are sure to be packed this Thursday for the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, and one local comic book shop says the hype is helping their business come full circle.

The Comic Dimension on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro says more fans are making their way into the store head of Endgame's premiere.

Store owner Chris Gordon says the big screen hype has new customers excited to learn more about the characters of the Marvel Universe - especially Thanos - who has the fate of the universe literally in his hands after getting all those infinity stones in Avengers: Infinity War.

Gordon says he'll be going to see Endgame as soon as he can.

