Movies

What Halloween movies are streaming? Here's our list of what's available now

Halloween is closer than you think, and we've compiled a list of where to watch the spookiest movies and TV shows this season.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fall is officially here, and that means that Halloween is right around the corner. 

We've compiled a list of where to watch the spookiest movies and TV shows this season. Check it out below:

HBO Max

  • The Craft
  • Practical Magic 
  • Harry Potter (all 8 movies)
  • Scream 1 - 3
  • Scooby-Doo: Where Are You? 
  • The Witches 
  • The Shining 
  • Scary Movie 1 - 3
  • It
  • True Blood
  • Dark Shadows
  • The Conjuring
  • Poltergeist

Amazon Prime 

(available to rent or buy)

  • The Love Witch
  • Coraline
  • Beetlejuice
  • Hotel Transylvania
  • The Halloween Franchise
  • Candyman
  • Jennifer's Body
  • The Cabin in the Woods
  • Warm Bodies
  • Van Helsing
  • Creature from the Black Lagoon
  • Jeepers Creepers 1 & 2
  • The Monster Squad

Netflix

  • Monster House
  • ParaNorman
  • Goosebumps
  • Sabrina
  • Fear Street
  • The Twilight Saga
  • American Horror Story (seasons 1 - 9)
  • The Strangers
  • The Vampire Diaries
  • The Conjuring 1 - 2
  • The Haunting of Hill House
  • The Haunting of Bly Manor
  • Insidious

Disney+

  • Hocus Pocus
  • Halloweentown (all 4 movies)
  • Nightmare Before Christmas
  • Twitches 1 - 2
  • The Haunted Mansion
  • Mom's Got a Date with a Vampire
  • Don't Look Under the Bed
  • Frankenweenie 
  • Phantom of the Megaplex
  • The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad 
  • The Scream Team
  • Trick or Treat
  • Mickey Mouse: Lonesome Ghosts

Of course, there are a plethora of horror movies and television shows to watch already on these platforms and more, so curl up with some candy, and get your spook on!

