My 2 Cents: The History of Leprechauns

The self-proclaimed king of "useless knowledge" Eric Chilton delves into the history of the leprechaun

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, I looked up the history of the leprechaun on trafalgar.com and I found out some things I never knew about the legend of the little guy.

Apparently leprechauns were first written about in the 8th century. They are cobblers by trade and are technically classified as fairies.

Originally they were red and not green. But Irelands knickname "The Emerald Isle" and the green in the flag and on the rolling hills of Ireland worked its way into the lore of the leprechaun.

Legend suggests that if you capture one you get three wishes but be careful. They are tricksters and they say if your goal is greed ot the pot of gold they will lead you astray.

No matter what you choose to believe the leprechaun is here to stay and at least on one day a year...we celebrate him.

After all "They're magically delicious."