FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Hope in the halls of a hospital can be hard to find, especially in the midst of a pandemic.

But when Michael Terry walks down the hall pushing patients as he works, a little bit of hope comes with him.

That's because when he walks, he sings.

Terry self-proclaims he might not be the best singer, but he'll belt out some Bruno Mars anyways, just hoping to spread some cheer.

If you ever find yourself at Novant Health in Forsyth County, there's a good chance you'll get to listen.

On average Terry walks about 14 miles a day with patients, giving him lots of time to sing and bring smiles to people's faces.

