Time for the Parade Of Homes!

Tom Garcia walks us through a new an revamped Parade of Homes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Parade off Homes is here! Two weekends of self guided tours of some of the more beautiful homes in the area. Since 1958 the Greensboro Builders Association sponsored this event every year but this year there's a twist. Virtual tours are possible courtesy of the Triad New Home Guide. This allows you to virtually tour all of the 38 homes being featured this year from the comfort of your own home.

Due to the pandemic and the economy we are seeing historic low interest rates so there's never been a better time to go house shopping.

If nothing else you get to see professionally decorated homes and come back with 1000 ideas for upgrades to your exisiting home!

The home tours "in person" are from 1 to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday and admission is free. All tours will be based on regulatory and CDC guidelines in place at the present time.

There is also a mobile app you can download for free for more information on the event and on each home including driving directions!