Taking A Closer Look | Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Body Language

Some NFL and Taylor Swift fans are curious about the pop stars' body language while appearing at games.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For about the last two weeks, you've probably seen Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Tightend Travis Kelce in the headlines. The pop star has attended a couple of games sending the 'Swifties' into a frenzy and some fans have been a little curious about her body language.

In some of the photos, you see that Taylor has both arms up. She's cheering and smiling. That is exactly what you'd expect from a fan enjoying the game. There has been some criticism about her enthusiasm as too much. If you look at the context, meaning the other people around her, they show similar enthusiasm, so it fits.

Another criticism is Taylor and Travis's body language as they left the game. They weren't holding hands or walking closely, which people think means they aren't into each other. Maybe.

Or maybe they're trying to get through the cameras. Or maybe they don't want to share what's happening between them with the world yet. Or maybe they're trying to figure it out. All are possible.