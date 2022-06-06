Home backup power is a must this hurricane season

Generac Holdings Inc. can help you stay prepared this season

For families living along the Atlantic Basin coastline, hurricane preparedness is something to begin considering months before hurricane season. The upcoming storm season is no exception, as the latest annual outlook predicts an above-average number of storms are likely to impact and disrupt power to millions of Americans.

Aaron Jagdfeld, President and CEO of Generac Holdings Inc., joined Charlotte Today, to discuss the 2022 hurricane season outlook: what its' potential impact is to the power grid, plus what homeowners need to consider for home backup power and overall preparedness for hurricane season.

For more information on Generac Holdings Inc. and how they can help keep you safe and prepared for hurricane season, go online to Generac.com. There you can also find and download their free Hurricane Preparedness Guide.

