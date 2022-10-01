Triad runner uses his sport to feed hungry kids

Justin Bailey is holding his annual fundraiser where he runs a mile for every year of his age. He is 44.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Justin Bailey runs all the time. In fact, he just completed his first marathon in 2018. But this weekend's run is more from the heart.

"I have been an avid runner all my life and I thought why not turn that passion into a moneymaker for a good cause," said Bailey, "So, last year I started the 'Run for H.O.P.E. with Justin'.

The event is an all-day affair where people pledge money for every mile they run and it all goes to H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem in an effort to feed children who suffer from food insecurity.

"When I found out that Winston-Salem is one of the top cities in the country for hungry kids I knew I had to do something. Especially since every $1 provides 1 meal for a child living in a food desert situation in Winston-Salem," said Bailey.

The event is this Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm at H.O.P.E. headquarters located at 55 NW Crawford Pl in Winston-Salem.

Reach out to info@hopews.org for more info.