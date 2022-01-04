UNCG student appears on Jeopardy!

Joey Lavarias represented the Triad Wednesday night on Jeopardy!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joe Lavarias has been waiting for this his whole life.

"I have watched Jeopardy since I was about 5 years old," said Lavarias, "As the years went by I gradually took online tests to try and qualify for the kids Jeopardy and the adult version and in 2019 I finally made the contestant pool."

From there it was just a matter of time.

"I got the call and headed to the CBS lot in Los Angeles. We would film during the day and use the Wheel of Fortune set for hair and makeup. I can't say what happened. You just have to watch," said Lavarias.

Joey said people ask him all the time about the behind the scenes stuff. Some of it you would never think to ask.

"People ask me about the clicker we hold in our hands. It's about the size of a dry erase marker with a little button on the top," continued Lavarias, "We were told to keep it in view of the camera and watch for the lights on the question board. When they light up, then you can press the button."

Joey attended Julliard for his undergraduate music degree and is now pursuing a doctorate at UNCG. If he wins on Jeopardy those bills will vanish into thin air.