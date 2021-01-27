This 21,000 square foot mansion is an NC coastal gem

"Whalehead" has had an interesting life story but the mansion is a must-see if visiting the outer banks.

COROLLA, N.C. — It has fascinated visitors for decades. "Whalehead", as it is known, is one of the most unique mansions in our state, second only to The Biltmore.

The mansion was the result of years of planning in the 1920s by Mr. and Mrs. Edward Collings Knight Jr. Avid hunters. The wealthy northeasterners bought a four-and-a-half mile section of the Outer Banks near Corolla so they could hunt waterfowl. The building took years to design and build with most of the supplies having to be shipped in.

The house was unique at the time with hot and cold running water and electricity. As a matter of fact, the residents of Corolla wouldn't have all of that for another 30 years!