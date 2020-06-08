Triad bookstore shares literary treasures "between" customers

Bookmarks' new virtual discussions allow customers to share and explore their favorites.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When you read a good book one of the first things you want to do is to share it with as many other "readers" as you can. That's why book clubs are so popular. There's something communal and satisfying in discussing a literary work during and after the read.

Bookmarks bookstore in Winston-Salem has a great new program that allows customers to share their favorite books from years past in a virtual discussion.

"We really wanted the nostalgic approach to this one," said director Jamie Rodgers Southern, "We asked people to get the oldest book on their shelves or maybe the one book that meant the most to them in their lives and share it with others in this online live discussion."

Bookmarks calls these events "Show And Tell Shelves" and so far they are a hit.

"This is a fairly new program for us but the response has been wonderful. There's nothing like opening another reader's mind to something that moved you," said Southern.