GREENSBORO, N.C. — Five years ago Mark Moore reached out to a friend who had a sick child. He spoke to them and asked them what their kid was into these days. Then he sent a small gift to the child. It snowballed.

"They spread the word and now we have sent gifts to kids in nearly every state in the country."

Moore went on to say that the gifts are small but meaningful given their circumstances.

"The gifts are small. We can't afford the big ticket items but we send a $20, $30 or 40 dollar gift to a kid laying in a hospital bed or recovering on the couch and when you see their faces its really a great sight."

The charity is now an offical non profit, classified as a 503 c3 and reaches people all over the world. Still run by one man. Still giving smiles to kids who need them more than most of us do.

If you would like to help visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CheesyGifts.