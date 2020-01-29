Tomorrow the Career Center of the Carolinas is sponsoring a job fair at the Greensboro Coliseum. Most people want to find a way to set themselves apart from the competition. One way that you can stand out is with your body language.

Before an interview, do a body language intake. This means to video yourself or chat with someone and so you can evaluate your body language. You might have a quirk (e.g., playing with cuticles, flicking your thumbs) that you didn't realize.

A common situation where your body language can change from positive to negative is when you're asked a question that you're not sure how to answer or you'd rather not talk about. For example, when asked, "Why did you leave your last job?" can bring up negative emotions if you didn't leave on good terms.

Body language can help you make a good impression. A first impression starts when you're walking toward someone. When you're looking down or at your phone when you walk, it makes you look less confident or distracted. Instead, look up, shoulders back as if you're at the ready. When you shake hands, make sure to smile when you say their name.

