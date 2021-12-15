Local chef's mac and cheese recipe is one of the tops

Chef Nikki Miller Ka says her mac and cheese dish is uniquely southern.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chef Nikki Miller Ka is as proud as she has ever been. Her mac and cheese recipe was one of the top recipes chosen by readers of food and wine.com.

"It was such an honor to know that people liked this so much," Miller Ka said, "And to think that the recipe was just featured a month or so ago and it was still in the top list for the year."

She describes her dish as creamy rich mac and cheese for the ages.

"Mac and cheese can be really simple. I always tell people that they need a sharp and a mild cheese and to use cream cheese somewhere in the mix and you will have a dish that will be amazing," Ka continued.

"When I was 14 my family knew I loved to cook so they put me in charge of the Thanksgiving dinner. I made this mac and cheese recipe and it has always been a crowd-pleaser," Ka said.