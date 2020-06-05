NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Look up to see the show! On Thursday, the North Carolina Air National Guard will perform flyovers across the state, including the Piedmont Triad, to honor healthcare workers. You'll see the planes in Winston-Salem around 11:20 a.m. and then in Greensboro around 11:30 a.m.
Here's a look at the Route of Flight. The times are subject to change.
Asheville area – 10:50 a.m.
Mission Hospital
Manna Food Bank
Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Morganton, NC – 11:02 a.m.
Broughton Hospital
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center
Hickory, NC – 11:07 a.m.
Frye Regional Medical Hospital
Statesville, NC – 11:12 a.m.
Iredell Memorial Hospital
Winston-Salem, NC – 11:21 a.m.
Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
Bowman Gray Campus
Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC
Greensboro/Burlington area – 11:30 a.m.
High Point Regional – 11:25 a.m.
Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28 a.m.
Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32 a.m.
Chapel Hill, NC – 11:39 a.m.
UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital
Durham, NC – 11:42 a.m.
Durham VA Medical Center
Duke University Hospital
Butner, NC – 11:46 a.m.
Central Regional Hospital
Murdoch Developmental Center
R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Raleigh, NC – 11:50 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
UNC REX Hospital – 11:54 a.m.
NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54 a.m.
Wake Med Hospital – 11:57 a.m.
Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58 a.m.
Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58 a.m.
Downtown Raleigh Flyover - 12:00 p.m.
Goldsboro, NC – 12:09 p.m.
Cherry Hospital
O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
Wilson, NC – 12:15 p.m.
Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment
Greenville, NC – 12:21 p.m.
Vidant Medical Center
Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center
Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center
Kinston, NC – 12:28 p.m.
Caswell Development Center
Jacksonville, NC – 12:35 p.m.
Onslow Memorial Hospital
Wilmington, NC – 12:48 p.m.
New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Charlotte area – 1:25 p.m.
Harris Teeter Distribution Center – 1:21 p.m.
Novant Health Presbyterian Med Center – 1:25 p.m.
Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25 p.m.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27 p.m.
MISSION COMPLETE
