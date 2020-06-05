NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Look up to see the show! On Thursday, the North Carolina Air National Guard will perform flyovers across the state, including the Piedmont Triad, to honor healthcare workers. You'll see the planes in Winston-Salem around 11:20 a.m. and then in Greensboro around 11:30 a.m.

Here's a look at the Route of Flight. The times are subject to change.

North Carolina Air National Guard The latest words of encouragement from Chaplain Kidd: Angelic Fish... Fishing with Pop (my dad) was always an adventure because you never knew what was going to happen. You had to be on-guard because a flying hook from Pop could take your cap or pierce an ear!

Asheville area – 10:50 a.m.

Mission Hospital

Manna Food Bank

Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Morganton, NC – 11:02 a.m.

Broughton Hospital

J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center

Hickory, NC – 11:07 a.m.

Frye Regional Medical Hospital

Statesville, NC – 11:12 a.m.

Iredell Memorial Hospital

Winston-Salem, NC – 11:21 a.m.

Wake Forest Baptist Hospital

Bowman Gray Campus

Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC

Greensboro/Burlington area – 11:30 a.m.

High Point Regional – 11:25 a.m.

Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28 a.m.

Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32 a.m.

Chapel Hill, NC – 11:39 a.m.

UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital

Durham, NC – 11:42 a.m.

Durham VA Medical Center

Duke University Hospital

Butner, NC – 11:46 a.m.

Central Regional Hospital

Murdoch Developmental Center

R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Raleigh, NC – 11:50 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

UNC REX Hospital – 11:54 a.m.

NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54 a.m.

Wake Med Hospital – 11:57 a.m.

Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58 a.m.

Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58 a.m.

Downtown Raleigh Flyover - 12:00 p.m.

Goldsboro, NC – 12:09 p.m.

Cherry Hospital

O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

Wilson, NC – 12:15 p.m.

Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment

Greenville, NC – 12:21 p.m.

Vidant Medical Center

Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center

Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center

Kinston, NC – 12:28 p.m.

Caswell Development Center

Jacksonville, NC – 12:35 p.m.

Onslow Memorial Hospital

Wilmington, NC – 12:48 p.m.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Charlotte area – 1:25 p.m.

Harris Teeter Distribution Center – 1:21 p.m.

Novant Health Presbyterian Med Center – 1:25 p.m.

Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25 p.m.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27 p.m.

MISSION COMPLETE

RELATED: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over Atlanta in salute to first responders

RELATED: Here's what it looked like in the cockpit of the Blue Angels NYC flyover