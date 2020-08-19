Bill Mandich was attending a child's birthday party when he rescued the boy who was found face down in a pool.

CLEVELAND — Orange Village firefighter and paramedic Bill Mandich's life changed forever recently and it's because of a heartfelt ending to what was a very scary situation. Mandich saved the life of a 3-year-old boy in cardiac arrest in a pool.

Mandich, who also serves as a Lieutenant in Mayfield Heights, was attending a child's birthday party on the west side when screams rang out at a nearby pool.

The 3-year-old boy was face down in the pool and was presenting with cyanotic (purple) facial skin and grey lips according to the Orange Village Fire Department. The situation was serious, life-threatening and time was not on Mandich's side.

Firefighter Mandich immediately assumed control of the situation and administered CPR and rescue breaths according to the Orange Village Fire Department. Mandich also ensured that someone had called 911 to keep that very important "Chain of Survival" intact.

Firefighter Mandich administered care until the local rescue squad arrived. He ran the child to the end of the long driveway and handed off a child who was now breathing and "pinking up" in color.

Mandich and the rescue squad helped save the 3-year-old boy's life.