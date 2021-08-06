River monsters: NC fishermen catch giant catfishes to break state records

Rocky Baker and Taner Rudolph caught two catfishes within a week of each other that broke state records.

Two catfish state records were broken in July after fishermen reeled in two massive fish.

Rocky Baker brought in a 127-pound, 1-ounce blue catfish on July 10. Taner Rudolph set a new state record when he caught a 26-pound channel catfish one week later.

Baker caught his record-breaker on the Roanoke River. The catfish was 60 inches long.

Rudolph broke a state record that stood for 50 years. He caught his catfish on the Neuse River. It measured more than 38 inches long.

Baker and Rudolph's catches were the first freshwater record-breakers of 2021.

Fishermen must catch their fish with a rod and reel or cane pole to qualify for state records. Baker used a Mad Cat rod and Penn Squall reel. Rudolph used a Shakespeare rod and reel.