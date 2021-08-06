x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Producer's Picks

River monsters: NC fishermen catch giant catfishes to break state records

Rocky Baker and Taner Rudolph caught two catfishes within a week of each other that broke state records.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: The video is from a different catch in 2017.

Two catfish state records were broken in July after fishermen reeled in two massive fish.

Rocky Baker brought in a 127-pound, 1-ounce blue catfish on July 10. Taner Rudolph set a new state record when he caught a 26-pound channel catfish one week later.

Baker caught his record-breaker on the Roanoke River. The catfish was 60 inches long.

Rudolph broke a state record that stood for 50 years. He caught his catfish on the Neuse River. It measured more than 38 inches long. 

Credit: NC WIldlife Resources Commission
Taner Rudolph with his record-breaking channel catfish.

Baker and Rudolph's catches were the first freshwater record-breakers of 2021.

Fishermen must catch their fish with a rod and reel or cane pole to qualify for state records. Baker used a Mad Cat rod and Penn Squall reel. Rudolph used a Shakespeare rod and reel. 

Both fish were weighed in Goldsboro. 

    

Related Articles