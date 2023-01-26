Teaching kids the value of giving back

The Mitten Tree may be just a children's book to most but for the students of Canterbury School it's a life lesson.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Call it a life lesson but students at Canterbury School in Greensboro collected mittens and gloves as part of a service learning project and delivered them to Backpack Beginnings. Administration and staff say its something the entire school is involved with..

"We love seeing our students begin to grasp how they make a real difference in their community," said Harrison Stuart, Head of School. "Our motto at Canterbury is "To Learn, To Love, To Serve, to Live," which underpins everything we do on campus and off."

At Canterbury School, students are placed into "families" consisting of students from kindergarten through 8th grade. These families meet monthly to participate in a service project related to the focus scripture for the year. Recently, the families met to read "The Mitten Tree" by Candace Christiansen, discussed the book, and kicked off a mitten drive.