SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — The PTA at Northern Guilford Elementary School had an idea. Not only would they do gift bags for their staff, but they would do it while social distancing.

They created a drive-thru drive-through appreciation line for teachers. The staff would drive through the school's normal pick-up lane and get a goody bag through their window.

PTA president Jillian Angel said it was so good to see them again.

"You really start to miss them. We can't thank them enough for what they do for our children and continue to do on a daily basis. This was a small way to show our love to them," Angel said.

The bags contained snacks and drinks but also and a gift card for dinner for four.

Teachers were thrilled as well.

"There was a cool moment where the teachers got out of their cars and formed a social distancing circle where they stayed and chatted and basically just caught up with one another. They are all good friends. It was like watching a small reunion of sorts." Angel said.

