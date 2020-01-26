RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Callie is an absolutely gorgeous short haired calico. She is 2 years old and is a very sweet and loving girl. Before being surrendered. She had kittens and homes were found for them.

It's now Callie's turn to have her purrfect forever home. Who can resist such beauty and love?!

If you interested in adopting our sweet Callie, please.visit our website: wew.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. If you have questions about Callie or any of our adoptable animals, please give us a call at 336-953-0925.