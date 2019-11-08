RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Prince is a 3 month old short haired Flame Point Siamese, with gorgeous blue eyes. He lost his home when the pet policy was changed to no pets at the home where he was living!

Prince is a curious kitten who likes toys and loves to play. He also has a sweet personality and loves to snuggle as well. He gets along well with other kitties, cat friendly dogs and kids.

Prince would be a great addition to any family that has plenty of love and toys to offer. Every home needs a Prince to rescue damsels in distress and to rule the home one day.

If you are interested in adopting Prince, please visit our website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. If you would like to set up a time to meet Prince, give us a call at 336-953-0925.