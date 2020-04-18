The Corolla Wild Horse Fund took to their Facebook page Saturday to announce the birth of Alma, the second foal of 2020!

According to the post, Alma was born about a week ago.

Alma, means soul in Spanish and translates to “lifts the spirit” in English. The name is also of Greek derivation, meaning “salt water.”

This is the first foal for mom Orlanda and the Corolla Wild Horse Fund says that both are doing well!

They say Her father, Rambler, is very attentive, and she also has lots of aunts to look after her too.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund ended their post saying:

Welcome to the beach, Alma!

(Photo by Gene Flood of Corolla, NC)

