COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund took to their Facebook page to announce the birth of a new baby foal, Sunday afternoon!

The nonprofit said the birth of the newly born foal makes baby number three.

“This little girl was born Friday night and she and mom are both doing very well,” the group said through a Facebook post.

The group said they have yet to decide on a name and coined Jennifer Early as the person responsible for capturing the photo.

They even left a few best practices for visitors to keep in mind.

The nonprofit recommends giving mothers and foals plenty of space and only capturing a photo if it is safe to do so.

“If you’re lucky enough to come across any of the foals please snap a photo from 50 feet or more and then be on your way,” said Corolla Wild Horse Fund. “Hovering and circling around them is very stressful.”

OTHER STORIES

This miniature donkey and his friends will crash your virtual meeting

Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces birth of girl foal, the second of 2020!

Outer Banks overrun with seashells due to lack of tourists

Blind wild horse 'Amadeo' dies at the age of 40 in Outer Banks

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775