Corolla Wild Horse Fund welcomes new foal, Betsy

COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund welcomed a new foal to the herd Monday - little Betsy is the third wild horse born on the Outer Banks in 2021.

Born to mom M&M and dad Rocky, little Betsy looks healthy and happy. CWHF said the whole family is doing well, following Betsy's birth.

In a Monday afternoon post, a spokesperson for CWHF said Betsy was Rocky's first foal - and they said she's "big, feisty and flashy just like her dad."

She was named in honor of Betsy Dowdy, who is credited with swimming the Currituck Sound on horseback in 1775 to warn revolutionary soldiers of British troops heading their way.

The post said this little filly was born not far from the place Dowdy likely crossed the sound.