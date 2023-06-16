The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has stated that their 12-year-old wild mare Caroline tragically died after being in an altercation with a wild stallion.

Example video title will go here for this video

COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said its 12-year-old wild mare Caroline tragically died after being in an altercation with a wild stallion.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, people saw a stallion chasing Caroline, attempting to breed her. She then fell to the ground and died nearly instantaneously.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund's veterinarian performed a field necropsy and found that her neck had been broken. No other injuries were found internally. Blood samples were taken to be processed but they don't anticipate finding any abnormalities.

The devastating loss was the result of natural wild horse behavior. The fund says Caroline's death should serve as a reminder of how wild and dangerous these horses are.