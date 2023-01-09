Gift from Idalia? Pink flamingos make rare appearance over Treasure Island

On Thursday, beachgoers at Treasure Island were treated to a rare sighting of a small flock — aka a "flamboyance" — of pink flamingos flying over the beach.

On Thursday, beachgoers at Treasure Island were treated to a rare sighting of a small flock — aka a "flamboyance" — of pink flamingos flying over the beach. 10 Tampa Bay viewer Joey Alyea captured a video showing the flamingos flying along the shoreline.

You can hear people telling others to look up and see the birds, awe in their voices.

Typically, people in the Tampa Bay area only see a flamingo when passing by Phoebe, a giant pink flamingo sculpture, at the Tampa International Airport.

Flamingos were also reportedly seen further north at Fred Howard Beach in Tarpon Springs.

The iconic birds were also spotted after Hurricane Idalia further down Florida's Gulf Coast on the Sanibel Causeway, according to a post from WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt.

WOW! Rare *flamingos* spotted on the Sanibel Causeway in Southwest Florida after Hurricane #Idalia. Credit: Jared Hubbard 🦩🦩 Posted by Matt Devitt WINK Weather on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

If you're not from Florida, you might think flamingos, a bird ubiquitously linked to the Sunshine State's identity, are regularly seen roaming around here in the Tampa Bay area. But that's not the case.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, while American flamingos have been seen along much of the state's coast, more than 95 percent of sightings happen in South Florida within the Everglades, Biscayne Bay and the Florida Keys. People living or visiting in Hialeah are also able to observe the birds.

If flamingos don't frequent the Tampa Bay area, why were they here? Turns out, hurricanes affect birds in a similar way it does for people, Florida Audubon says. Some birds who are migrating south will detour around hurricanes in order to avoid them. Others use it to their advantage, utilizing tailwinds for a boost.