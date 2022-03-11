One of US's oldest elephants dies, San Antonio Zoo says

Lucky had to be euthanized. She was one of the oldest elephants in the country.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is mourning the loss of their beloved 62-year-old elephant, Lucky. The zoo said she had to be euthanized.

Lucky came to the zoo 1962 and was said to be one of the oldest elephants in the country. The average lifespan of an Asian elephant is 47.

The zoo says she will certainly be missed. She was known for her sweetness, appreciation of affection and gentle demeanor.

The zoo said they are trying to relocate their elephant Nicole, so she can be reunited with other elephants. Once she is moved, the habitat will house giraffes, zebras, Ostriches and other African species.