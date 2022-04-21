NC Zoo permanently closes Aviary Habitat

According to the zoo, 93 birds of 33 species are being relocated to other parts of the zoo or rehomed at other Association of Zoos and Aquariums facilities.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced Thursday it will permanently close its Aviary Habitat.

The exhibit, built in the early 1980s, is a 40-year-old domed structure that requires “significant repairs due to the effects of high humidity and wet conditions,” the zoo said in a news release. The decision to close and take down the habitat was made by zoo leadership and the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

"For 40 years, the Zoo's Aviary offered a special place to connect with nature," said North Carolina Zoo's Director Pat Simmons. "The free-flying birds and tropical plants served as an oasis for many people - guests and staff alike. It was a heart-wrenching decision to close the Aviary; however, safety is our highest priority.”

According to the zoo, 93 birds of 33 species are being relocated to other parts of the zoo or rehomed at other Association of Zoos and Aquariums facilities. The zoo is working on a plan to move more than 2,000 plants of 450 species that live in the aviary.

Zoo staff will not lose jobs, the zoo said. Some may be reassigned to other areas as plans are developed for changes in the animal and plant collections.

"It is truly an immersive habitat, and guests often remarked that they felt as though they were really in a tropical forest. To hear the swoosh of a Victoria Crowned Pigeon as it flies by is magical," said the Zoo's Curator of Birds, Debbie Zombeck. "To watch the birds' natural behaviors as they forage for food, build nests and raise their young made the Aviary a must-see destination in the state."

Zombeck has been at the zoo for 29 years as a bird supervisor and then curator of birds.

The aviary closed earlier this year, on Jan. 24 due to recent threats from the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. The HPAI virus is a highly contagious disease that can affect several species of birds. None of the zoo's birds have tested positive for the virus, the release said.

The zoo plans to take down the building. There are no immediate plans to rebuild the aviary, and future plans will require further study and budgetary considerations.