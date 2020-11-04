The North Carolina Zoo took to their Facebook page Friday to share a super cute video!

That video was of the newest patient at the North Carolina Zoo VHS Wildlife Rehab Center, a cute little black baby bear cub!

According to the Facebook post, the bear was brought to the rehab facility from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

A bear biologist was unable to locate the bear's mother, so the rehab center will take care of him into he can safely be released.

Check out the video of the little cutie below!

Black Bear Cub at Our Wildlife Rehab Center We can bear-ly stand the cuteness of our newest patient at the North Carolina Zoo VHS Wildlife Rehab Center! This black bear cub was brought to our facility from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. Due to Covid-19, our rehab center is not able to accept other patients at this time. Posted by North Carolina Zoo on Thursday, April 9, 2020

