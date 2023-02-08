North Carolina Zoo elephant finds new home at Tennessee elephant sanctuary

Artie is a 40-year-old African Elephant getting settled into his new home.

HOHENWALD, Tenn. — An African Elephant from the North Carolina Zoo was welcomed to The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tenn. as the sanctuary's first permanent male resident on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Artie, short for Aardvark, has been living at the North Carolina Zoo since 2007 and was only 15 years old when he arrived.

Now, Artie is a 40-year-old elephant, coming in at 13,900 pounds and staggering 11 feet tall.

As he approaches middle age, the North Carolina Zoo feels it's time to get him a change of scenery to better meet his needs.

The decision for Artie to move to The Elephant Sanctuary, given their large habitat spaces, excellent husbandry facilities, and multiple African elephant residents, provides Artie with the best opportunities for lifetime care and social well-being as he ages,” Zoo CEO and Director Pat Simmons said.

But just because it's what's best, doesn't mean his two-legged friends (also known as humans) won't miss him.

NC Zoo staff describe Artie as "the most talkative of the elephants at the zoo – he chortles often, especially for breakfast" and is viewed as a favorite among the zoo keepers and visitors.

Artie at the NC Zoo 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Don't worry, though, Artie is already getting the five-star treatment at his new home at the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.

When he arrived, he was greeted by the Sanctuary's Vet Team and Care Staff with plenty of water and all the fruit, vegetables and hay he could eat.

The Sancutary's health care center is comprised of a two-stall heated barn with 3.6 acres of habitat space so he has plenty of room to explore.

He will stay in the health care center over the coming weeks as he adjusts to the new environment.

The Elephant Sanctuary currently constructing a new barn and larger habitat to provide Artie with more social opportunities and an extended natural landscape. The project is expected to be completed later this year.

This plan has been in the works for many months. And Artie is already doing amazing in his new home, according to the Sanctuary.