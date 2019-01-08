GREENSBORO, N.C. — Think you had it rough with tonight's rain? All this snapping turtle wanted to do was cross the street, but it was more like a river!

Ken Brooks spotted this big guy trying to cross Stanley Road at the Papa John's off West Wendover. He said he happily helped him cross the street using a plastic tub, and relocated the reptile to a nearby pond.

Greensboro saw heavy rain throughout the evening, with flash flooding and water rescues all around the city. The area of West Wendover where our turtle friend was found especially saw heavy amounts of rain.