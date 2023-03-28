Pet heat stroke and snake bites

If your pet is experiencing heat stroke or was recently bitten by a snake, it is important that you act fast.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Warmer seasons mean the chance of heat stroke is higher in pets.

Animals can suffer heat stroke in a matter of minutes, so quick action and knowledge are important.

Veterinarians recommend modifying pet exercise programs during intense heat and avoiding walks during the hottest times of the day.

HEAT STROKE CAN HAPPEN QUICKLY

When outside temperatures are 80-100 degrees, cars parked in direct sunlight can reach internal temperatures up to 130 degrees. On an 85-degree day, the temperature inside the car will be up to 100 degrees within 10 minutes and up to 120 degrees within 30 minutes. The temperature can rise more than 30 degrees per minute. Cracking a car window will not decrease the rate of heating or the final temperature.

Pets at increased risk include brachycephalic breeds, young pets, senior pets, or pets with health problems including excess weight, respiratory, or cardiovascular disease.

Dogs with black or dark brown hair coats will get hotter more quickly and could suffer solar thermal burns on their skin from heat absorption.

If heat stroke is suspected, it is critical to act fast and take your pet to a veterinarian. It has been shown that survival rates are much higher if appropriate treatment is received within 90 minutes. Mortality rates climb dramatically after the 90-minute window.

SNAKE BITE SAFETY

Spring marks the start of snake bite season in North Carolina. Snake bites occur most often between March and October when snakes are most active. A snake bite is always an emergency and can be fatal if not treated immediately.

How to reduce the risk of encounters with snakes:

Leash walk pets and avoid walking around tall grasses, bushes, and rocks.

Snakes can strike across a distance equal to half their body length.

Familiarize yourself with snakes common in your area. If your pet is bitten, identifying the snake may help with treatment.

Eliminate rodents to prevent attracting snakes to your house and yard.

Keep your yard clear of wood piles, undergrowth, brush, and other items.

Snake bite symptoms:

Local or generalized swelling, redness, or purple coloration of the skin

Fang marks may or may not be visible

Tenderness to intense pain

Lameness, lethargy, weakness, or collapsing

What to do if you think your pet has been bitten:

Seek veterinary care for your pet immediately.

DO NOT use cold packs, ice, tourniquets, alcohol, bleed the wound or try to suck out the venom.

Keep your pet calm. Limit their activity.

If your pet was bitten on the neck, remove its collar.

Do not try to catch or kill the snake to bring it to the veterinarian.