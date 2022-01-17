GREENSBORO, N.C. — Snow. Remember that stuff? It's been a while since the Triad got some! Actually, Sunday's winter storm was the first time since December 2018 that PTI Airport in Greensboro recorded more than two inches of snow.
So, of course, we have to document such events because SNOW! In North Carolina! Here are some of the best photos and videos from the winter storm.
1. I-40 looking like a hot mess
Our crews got video of whiteout conditions on I-40 in Winston-Salem, and it really looked like a hairy situation. This was one of our top-performing YouTube videos. As of this report, it had more than 26,000 views.
2. North Carolina snow lovers be like:
When this driver in Greensboro saw an empty parking lot, it was an opportunity to have a little fun. Snow doughnuts!
3. The National Guard just being plain awesome
Sometimes you need a little push. North Carolina National Guard soldiers with the 113th Sustainment Brigade helped stranded drivers in Greensboro get unstuck from the snow.
4. West Friendly Avenue looking like an ice rink
The morning after the winter storm, a major Greensboro road looked a lot like an ice rink - nothing but ice!
5. Watch out for that snowball!
Here's one that made us LOL. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake couldn't dodge that snowball from our Jaelen Gilkey behind the camera! Can you tell we just like to have 'snow' much fun at work?