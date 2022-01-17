It's been a while, but you better believe we still know how to 'SNOW DAY!'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Snow. Remember that stuff? It's been a while since the Triad got some! Actually, Sunday's winter storm was the first time since December 2018 that PTI Airport in Greensboro recorded more than two inches of snow.

So, of course, we have to document such events because SNOW! In North Carolina! Here are some of the best photos and videos from the winter storm.

1. I-40 looking like a hot mess

Our crews got video of whiteout conditions on I-40 in Winston-Salem, and it really looked like a hairy situation. This was one of our top-performing YouTube videos. As of this report, it had more than 26,000 views.

2. North Carolina snow lovers be like:

When this driver in Greensboro saw an empty parking lot, it was an opportunity to have a little fun. Snow doughnuts!

NC snow lovers be like: NC snow lovers be like: 🍩🚗❄️🤣 Eric Chilton caught this driver having a little fun in an empty Greensboro parking lot. Follow our live team coverage: https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/winter-storm-sunday-live-updates-on-weather-power-outages-roads-and-more/83-a00a2b4b-bcde-4483-850a-681e7dd7affb Posted by WFMY News 2 on Sunday, January 16, 2022

3. The National Guard just being plain awesome

Sometimes you need a little push. North Carolina National Guard soldiers with the 113th Sustainment Brigade helped stranded drivers in Greensboro get unstuck from the snow.

THANK YOU, NC NATIONAL GUARD! Soldiers with the 113th Sustainment Brigade helped stranded drivers in Greensboro on... Posted by WFMY News 2 on Monday, January 17, 2022

4. West Friendly Avenue looking like an ice rink

The morning after the winter storm, a major Greensboro road looked a lot like an ice rink - nothing but ice!

What West Friendly Avenue Looks Like Monday Morning After Winter Storm West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro looks more like an ice rink Monday morning! This video was taken around 9 a.m. Has your road been plowed yet? Follow updates on road conditions here: https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/live-updates-on-road-conditions-north-carolina/83-86dd2105-84dc-4f0b-b1f1-3986613381c8 Posted by WFMY News 2 on Monday, January 17, 2022

5. Watch out for that snowball!

Here's one that made us LOL. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake couldn't dodge that snowball from our Jaelen Gilkey behind the camera! Can you tell we just like to have 'snow' much fun at work?

Check out these other snow photos from our viewers!

