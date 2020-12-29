How to bounce back after hitting rock bottom

Most of us have experienced an embarrassing moment or two. Body language expert Blanca Cobb explains how to navigate the pressure you might feel after hitting a low.

Actress, Lori Loughlin, was released yesterday from a 2-month jail sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scam. What’s next for Loughlin remains to be seen. But, she isn’t the only person who has to rebuild after hitting rock bottom.

Here a few ways to bounce back after you’ve hit rock bottom.

Hitting rock bottom doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ve served time in prison. It can any situation where you’ve faced public humiliation.

Rebuilding your life starts with your mindset. You have to be like Teflon where nothing anyone says about you, your life, your situation sticks. The nastiness has to slide right off to protect your sanity, emotional health and perseverance. It’s not easy to do when you want to put your life back together and people won’t let you. They’ll talk and remind you of past transgressions. Don’t let the embarrassment make you hide from other people.

There will be times along the way that you’ll think about your situation or someone will remind you. Make sure to have a support system of friends, family, and perhaps, others who’ve had to rebuild after humiliation.

Have a goal in mind and focus on what you have to do to achieve that goal. What new paths should you follow to achieve what you want. Stay focuses on your contributions to your life and the world.