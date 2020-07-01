Today we're talking humor and maybe when those jokes don't get as many laughs. Before you tell a joke, you get a sense of whether it's mean spirited. And yet, you say it anyway. Many people will veil the mean joke under humor because many people will laugh. You might think that it's a safer way to let someone know what's bothering you. It's also a way to blow off steam with confrontation. But, if the joke stings then you're stirring up a confrontation anyway.

If the joke was hurtful and it could cause damage to your relationship then you might decide to say something. You might want to say something like, "I understand that you think it was funny. You might not realize that your joke stung because...."

Even when you apologize it doesn't seem like it's enough because it might not be accepted. Society is changing. Jokes at someone else's expense isn't received well as it once was. Joking about their mistakes, failures and differences isn't well received. People are starting to draw the proverbial line in the sand with the type of humor that's acceptable. People want more than words (sorry) they want change (don't joke that way anymore). It's about what you do not say.

