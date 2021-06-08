Cone Health goes the extra mile to ensure nurses are appreciated and rewarded for their excellence

"Most winners if you ask them, will just say I was doing my job, but it really makes a difference when you have a nurse that is willing to go the extra mile."

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If people make the world go round, one could definitely argue that nurses make hospitals go round!

That’s exactly why Cone Health takes time to recognize and reward those who go above and beyond and excel in the profession through a nursing excellence committee led by Bobbi Jo Pritchard, RN.

"This year we had 45 winners and it's absolutely a spectacular process, it's really a great great honor. Most winners if you ask them, will just say I was doing my job, but it really makes a difference when you have a nurse that is willing to go the extra mile," said Pritchard.

Awards were given to nurses for nursing excellence, support, and diversity. Pritchard shared it means a lot to the winners because they're nominated by fellow colleagues.

"It means a tremendous amount that the person you work alongside of or your leader, or anybody in the Cone Health system, can nominate a nurse. So that someone thinks enough of a nurse to take the time to write a nomination and recognize that winner."

2020 Nursing Excellence winner Yancey Manhard agreed.

"They're not just my co-workers they've tuned into my family. So it's an honor to be recognized by them, if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be the nurse that I am today," said Manhard.

As for nurses who may feel unrecognized or never rewarded for their efforts, Yancey had this to say.

"Just know that you're making a big difference regardless of if you have gotten an award or not. These patients appreciate you and your staff appreciates you and I feel like every nurse should get some kind of an award cause this job is hard."

2021 WINNERS

Nursing Excellence Recipients

Sandra Bethel, RN, Annie Penn Hospital

Susan Owens, RN, Annie Penn Hospital

Carol Morris, RN, Alamance Regional Medical Center

Linda Bass, RN, Moses Cone Hospital

Jamie Bastable, RN, Moses Cone Hospital

Kristie Beckner, RN, Moses Cone Hospital

Keesha Brown, RN, Moses Cone Hospital

Kelley Duffy, RN, System-wide

Joshua Ganoe, RN, Moses Cone Hospital

Marie Frazier, RN, System-wide

Marlienne Goldin, RN, Moses Cone Hospital

Nancy Irish, RN, Moses Cone Hospital

Kathleen Boss King, RN, Wesley Long Hospital

Helle Layton, RN, Moses Cone Hospital

Shanelle McMillan, RN, Wesley Long Hospital

Amber Middleton, RN, Moses Cone Hospital

Velia Moreno, RN, Moses Cone Hospital

Donna Orphanos, LPN, LeBauer Primary Care at Horse Pen Creek

Jennifer O'Neal, RN, Moses Cone Hospital

Frances Pleasant, RN, Triad HealthCare Network

Robin Roberts, RN, Moses Cone Hospital

Angela Rodriguez, RN, Moses Cone Hospital

Penny Shelton, RN, Moses Cone Hospital

Christian Smith, RN, Wesley Long Hospital

Carroll Spinks, Advanced Practice Provider, Triad Healthcare Network

Zoe Suggs, RN, Wesley Long Hospital

Elaine Thielen, RN, Moses Cone Hospital

Lisa Williams, RN, Moses Cone Hospital

Lesley Wilson, RN, Moses Cone Hospital

Nursing Support Recipients

JoAnn Glover, Administrative Coordinator, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital

Bailey Blevins, Certified Medical Assistant, LeBauer Primary Care at MedCenter High Point

Stefannie Cairrikier-Davidson, Certified Medical Assistant, LeBauer Primary Care at Elam

Shapale Watlington, Clinical Medical Assistant, LeBauer Primary Care at Stoney Creek

Nora Gilchrist, Nursing Secretary, Moses Cone Hospital

Gwendolyn Lyles, Nursing Secretary, Moses Cone Hospital

LaTonya Ose, Nursing Secretary, Moses Cone Hospital

Jordan Tripp, Cardiac Mobility Specialist, Moses Cone Hospital

Jerri Davis, Administrative Assistant, Triad HealthCare Network

Davina Green, Coordinator, Triad HealthCare Network

Atika Hall, Coordinator, Triad HealthCare Network

Hunter Barbee, Nursing Tech, Wesley Long Hospital

Javata Epps, Administrative Assistant, Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital

Olivia Lanzillotti, Nursing Tech, Wesley Long Hospital

Diversity & Inclusion Winners

Kristina Fraley, RN, Moses Cone Hospital