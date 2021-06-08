Cone Health goes the extra mile to ensure nurses are appreciated and rewarded for their excellence

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If people make the world go round, one could definitely argue that nurses make hospitals go round!
That’s exactly why Cone Health takes time to recognize and reward those who go above and beyond and excel in the profession through a nursing excellence committee led by Bobbi Jo Pritchard, RN.
"This year we had 45 winners and it's absolutely a spectacular process, it's really a great great honor. Most winners if you ask them, will just say I was doing my job, but it really makes a difference when you have a nurse that is willing to go the extra mile," said Pritchard.
Awards were given to nurses for nursing excellence, support, and diversity. Pritchard shared it means a lot to the winners because they're nominated by fellow colleagues.
"It means a tremendous amount that the person you work alongside of or your leader, or anybody in the Cone Health system, can nominate a nurse. So that someone thinks enough of a nurse to take the time to write a nomination and recognize that winner."
2020 Nursing Excellence winner Yancey Manhard agreed.
"They're not just my co-workers they've tuned into my family. So it's an honor to be recognized by them, if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be the nurse that I am today," said Manhard.
As for nurses who may feel unrecognized or never rewarded for their efforts, Yancey had this to say.
"Just know that you're making a big difference regardless of if you have gotten an award or not. These patients appreciate you and your staff appreciates you and I feel like every nurse should get some kind of an award cause this job is hard."
2021 WINNERS
Nursing Excellence Recipients
Sandra Bethel, RN, Annie Penn Hospital
Susan Owens, RN, Annie Penn Hospital
Carol Morris, RN, Alamance Regional Medical Center
Linda Bass, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Jamie Bastable, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Kristie Beckner, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Keesha Brown, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Kelley Duffy, RN, System-wide
Joshua Ganoe, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Marie Frazier, RN, System-wide
Marlienne Goldin, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Nancy Irish, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Kathleen Boss King, RN, Wesley Long Hospital
Helle Layton, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Shanelle McMillan, RN, Wesley Long Hospital
Amber Middleton, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Velia Moreno, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Donna Orphanos, LPN, LeBauer Primary Care at Horse Pen Creek
Jennifer O'Neal, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Frances Pleasant, RN, Triad HealthCare Network
Robin Roberts, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Angela Rodriguez, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Penny Shelton, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Christian Smith, RN, Wesley Long Hospital
Carroll Spinks, Advanced Practice Provider, Triad Healthcare Network
Zoe Suggs, RN, Wesley Long Hospital
Elaine Thielen, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Lisa Williams, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Lesley Wilson, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Nursing Support Recipients
JoAnn Glover, Administrative Coordinator, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital
Bailey Blevins, Certified Medical Assistant, LeBauer Primary Care at MedCenter High Point
Stefannie Cairrikier-Davidson, Certified Medical Assistant, LeBauer Primary Care at Elam
Shapale Watlington, Clinical Medical Assistant, LeBauer Primary Care at Stoney Creek
Nora Gilchrist, Nursing Secretary, Moses Cone Hospital
Gwendolyn Lyles, Nursing Secretary, Moses Cone Hospital
LaTonya Ose, Nursing Secretary, Moses Cone Hospital
Jordan Tripp, Cardiac Mobility Specialist, Moses Cone Hospital
Jerri Davis, Administrative Assistant, Triad HealthCare Network
Davina Green, Coordinator, Triad HealthCare Network
Atika Hall, Coordinator, Triad HealthCare Network
Hunter Barbee, Nursing Tech, Wesley Long Hospital
Javata Epps, Administrative Assistant, Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital
Olivia Lanzillotti, Nursing Tech, Wesley Long Hospital
Diversity & Inclusion Winners
Kristina Fraley, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Donna Loring, Clinical Medical Assistant, LeBauer Primary Care at Stoney Creek