Cooking with Chef Natasha: Butternut Squash Soup with Cider Cream

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — There's nothing like a piping, hot soup on a cold, fall day.
Chef Natasha Ford joined The Good Morning Show virtually to talk about whipping up a butternut squash soup with cider cream.
Here's the delicious recipe.
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons butter ·
2 1/2 pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 6 cups)
1 large or 2 medium Spanish onions (about 2 cups) (white and pale green parts only)
1/2 cup chopped peeled carrot
1/2 cup chopped celery
2 small Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, chopped
1 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme
1-2 cloves of garlic 5 cups chicken stock or canned low-salt chicken broth salt and pepper to taste
Bouquet Garni
1 cinnamon stick
3 whole cloves
1/2 teaspoon crumbled dried sage leaves
Toppings
1 1/2 cups apple cider reduction
Pinch of nutmeg 2/3 cup sour cream
Chopped fresh chives (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Melt butter in heavy large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add squash, leeks, carrot and celery; sauté until slightly softened, about 15 minutes. Mix in apples, thyme and sage. Add stock and 1 cup cider and bring to boil.
2. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer until apples are tender, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes. Cool slightly. Working in batches, purée soup in blender.
3. Return soup to pan. Boil remaining 1/2 cup cider in heavy small saucepan until reduced to 1/4 cup, about 5 minutes. Cool. Place sour cream in small bowl. Whisk in reduced cider. (cider cream can be made 1 day ahead. Cover separately and refrigerate.)
4. Bring soup to simmer. Ladle soup into bowls. Drizzle with cider cream and chives