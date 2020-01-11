Cooking with Chef Natasha: Butternut Squash Soup with Cider Cream

This classic fall soup will warm you up from the inside out.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — There's nothing like a piping, hot soup on a cold, fall day.

Chef Natasha Ford joined The Good Morning Show virtually to talk about whipping up a butternut squash soup with cider cream.

Here's the delicious recipe.

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons butter ·

2 1/2 pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 6 cups)

1 large or 2 medium Spanish onions (about 2 cups) (white and pale green parts only)

1/2 cup chopped peeled carrot

1/2 cup chopped celery

2 small Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme

1-2 cloves of garlic 5 cups chicken stock or canned low-salt chicken broth salt and pepper to taste

Bouquet Garni

1 cinnamon stick

3 whole cloves

1/2 teaspoon crumbled dried sage leaves

Toppings

1 1/2 cups apple cider reduction

Pinch of nutmeg 2/3 cup sour cream

Chopped fresh chives (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Melt butter in heavy large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add squash, leeks, carrot and celery; sauté until slightly softened, about 15 minutes. Mix in apples, thyme and sage. Add stock and 1 cup cider and bring to boil.

2. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer until apples are tender, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes. Cool slightly. Working in batches, purée soup in blender.

3. Return soup to pan. Boil remaining 1/2 cup cider in heavy small saucepan until reduced to 1/4 cup, about 5 minutes. Cool. Place sour cream in small bowl. Whisk in reduced cider. (cider cream can be made 1 day ahead. Cover separately and refrigerate.)