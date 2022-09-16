Death can sometimes bring families closer together

Queen Elizabeth II's death has put a spotlight on the Royal family and its past fallouts.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the spotlight on the Royal family, particularly the relationship between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William. Almost every interaction between Harry and his father and brother is analyzed on social media. People want to know whether they’re still estranged or possibly making amends.

Death brings about reflection. You tend to reflect on your life, your relationship with the deceased, and others in your family. You sort through different emotions, such as regret and guilt. You decide what’s important to you. Sometimes, you want a better relationship with a family member from whom you’ve been estranged.

Mourning can bring people closer together. You’re grieving and hurting, and getting closer to other family members might make you feel better and give you hope that your hurt relationship can improve. For some people, when they start to feel better, they get a different mindset. And sometimes, they decide they’re unwilling to let the bad times go. It’s the crisis that brings you together temporarily and the healing that separates you.

If you notice the closeness you feel with family members when the immediate crisis is over; you might want to talk to them about it. See what’s changed and how you can get things back on track. Tell them what you’d like to see when you speak to them.