A High Point institution survives the pandemic

The Dog House has more than 75 years under it's belt and doesn't plan to stop.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — You don 't have to live in High Point to know about this restaurant. In fact if you have been to downtown High Point at anytime since the early 1940's it was there.

Of course we are talking about The Dog House. Owner Jean Freedle bought it in the 1970's and it has been cranking out good ol' fashioned hot dogs before and after that.

She says it is customer service that has kept this place in the good graces of the citizens of High Point.

"It's to the point now that I know my customers, their kids and even their grandkids!," said Freedle. "It's like being a part of a huge family. We know our customers so well that we can see them walk in and we will start their order so it's ready by the time they get to their seat!"

Even the pandemic hasn't stopped this institution form serving its faithful.

"We chalk that up to safety," said Freedle, "We are social distancing, we are wearing gloves and masks and we are washing our hands all the time. The customers trust us."