Don't forget about your dreams: Youday!

Coach Lamonte talks about getting back to the best of who you are.

Every day I would drive by this particular abandoned house. One day I stopped and pulled into the driveway. It was clearly a beautiful house but it lost its luster over time. I walked and sat on the stairs. As I sat on the stairs of this abandoned house I reflected on my own life. What have I abandoned? All the time I took life for granted and gave the less of me more than the best of me. Am I alone?

Look over the areas of your life and ask the question: What have I abandoned? Maybe it's your dream, your health, or your relationships. These are the forgotten areas of our lives. The areas that we said we would come back to but got lost in the everyday routine of life- and have abandoned. Though we have forgotten we are not distant and still have time to fill abandoned spaces.

We must get back to the best of who we are. Like that abandoned house-like your life- restoration can take place. You can be restored and restore what you abandoned.